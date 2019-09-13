MWC to hold salad supper/meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a potluck salad supper and general meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Linda Fay Clark, author of “Coming Home to Wiswell,” will be the guest speaker. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
Writers Support Group will meet
The Writers Support Group of Murray will meet Saturday, Sept. 14, at Brookdale of Murray. A meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Jean Lorrah, a Murray native and nationally known science fiction writer, will lead a discussion. Writers, both experienced and beginners are welcome. For more information, contact Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken!@kyken.com.
Democratic Party to hold grand opening
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host a grand opening of its headquarters from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Higgins House on the west side of the Calloway County Public Library on Main Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., speakers will address issues of local and regional importance - teacher and public employee pensions, Briggs & Stratton closure and the Calloway County Public Library expansion. Parking is available at the read of the library, as well as at Murray Middle School.
JPHS to meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 1613 Park Avenue in Paducah. The guest speaker will be local historian and educator Roy Hensel. All interested are invited to attend.
Friends of CCPL to hold annual meeting
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the community room of the library. The featured speaker is Wayne Onkst, president of Friends of Kentucky Libraries. His presentation will focus on the activities of Friends groups across Kentucky. The public is invited to attend.
ALS rebate night to be held
A rebate night for the Walk for ALS will be Friday, Sept. 13, at Don Sol Mexican restaurant.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
Chiari Walk to be held in Mayfield
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Kirksey UMC to host breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
Senior Center to sponsor meal fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be available Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole and rockslide brownie for $6. Deadline to place orders is noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, and meals may be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To reserve a meal, call the center at 270-753-0929 or sign up on the website www.murrayseniorcenter.org.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737. This event is open to the public.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse. Kayla Marie Little, vocalist and composer, will be the guest. The hostesses are Martha Crafton, Oneida White, Kathy Stanfa, Diana Thomason and Martha Joiner.
ALS Rebate Day to be held Monday
A rebate day for the Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Sirloin Stockade. Customers must have a coupon which may be printed at the Sirloin Stockade website.
MWC Theta Dept. will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse with a program on the Citizens Police Academy by Janice Rose and Patsy Chaney. The hostesses are Cindy Cossey and Ginny Harper.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Dana Stonecipher at 270-293-4501.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.