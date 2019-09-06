CC Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Members and visitors are invited to bring a family artifact or an article important to a historical event that occurred in Murray or Calloway County. All interested are welcome to attend any meetings. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
Ice Cream Festival to be held
The Murray Ice Cream Festival will be Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, in downtown Murray. On Friday, The Murray Bank will host the annual “Scooper Bowl” competition for four local charities, the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, Neartown, Soup for the Soul and the Homeless Coalition. Tasting spoons may be purchased for $5 from 5-8 p.m. or until the ice cream is gone. Inflatables, bungee jumping and other children’s activities will be free until 8 p.m. A free outdoor movie, “Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse,” will be shown at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 7, a full schedule of events will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Top Gun Cruise-In, more inflatables, a water slide and children’s activities will be available with the purchase of a wristband for $10 per child. Free Kroger ice cream will be served from noon to 5 p.m. Artista Manning will perform at 1 p.m., followed by “I Scream Karaoke” competition at 1:30 pm. Early purchase of wristbands for $7 per child are available at Murray Main Street, 206 S. Fourth St.
Ladies’ Day planned for Sept. 7
The 40th annual Ladies’ Day at Glendale Road Church of Christ will be Saturday, Sept. 7, with the theme of “Precious Stones.” Presenters will be Donna Herndon, Marsha Harper and Kennette Jones. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m., the program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
MAG to hold Saturday workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will begin Second Saturdays I and II Workshops in September through December. These are held on the second Saturday of each month where children will explore a variety of artistic mediums with a project to take home. Two classes will be held this fall. One is for children 7 to 10 and meets from 9-10:30 a.m. The second class is for children 11 and above and meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The price is $15 per class or $40 for all four months. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
WoodmenLife Kirksey/Hazel will meet
WoodmenLife Chapters Kirksey and Hazel will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. The lodges will provide homemade spaghetti sauce with spaghetti, bread and drinks, and members are asked to bring desserts. A representative from Need Line will speak about the Backpack Program and accept donations of non-perishable, microwavable or cold food for the program. No peanut products please. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
MSU Equine Center to host open house
An open house will be at the Murray State University Equine Center and Rodeo Barn from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. Meet the horses, faculty and staff and view various competitive riding teams. There will be photo opportunities with Racer 1 at 3:30 p.m.
MWC Sigma Dept. meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, with Murray Police Officer Brant Shutt speaking on the Citizens Academy. The hostesses are Debbie Bell and Pat Seiber.
End of Life seminar to be held
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Antique Tractor Show planned Saturday
An Antique Tractor Show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Calloway County Fairgrounds with free admission (donations accepted). The day will include games, pedal tractors, obstacle course and live music. A Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 with kids 5 and under free. All proceeds will benefit the Calloway County High School FFA chapter.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
crAFTER HOURS meets Thursday
crAFTER HOURS will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center. The project will be using watercolor to play and explore with patterns. Materials are provided. The cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
