Fall Mum Sale to be Friday
A Fall Mum Sale, sponsored by the Foundation at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the North Tower Parking Lot on the corner of Poplar and South Ninth streets. The mum sale will benefit the Enduring Hope campaign.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
MWC Alpha Dept. will meet Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Getting Acquainted with Alpha Members,” and the Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction will be discussed, along with the Enduring Hope Campaign. Lunch will be provided.
Discussion to be held at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will host a presidential biography discussion featuring David McCullough’s “John Adams,” led by Dr. Duane Bolin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Visit the circulation desk to register and check out a copy of the book. For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
MES Board meets Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Fall Maintenance Day planned Saturday
The annual Fall Maintenance Day for the Cumberland-Mathney-Ferguson Spring Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes on The Trace. Those wishing to make donations should mail checks to Ethel Jackson, 1702 Keenland Dr., Murray, KY 42071. For more information, call 270-749-5434.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Calloway County Conservation Office. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet Monday
The Concerned West Kentucky Taxpayers will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Pagliai’s. The speaker will be Kentucky State Sen. Whitney Westerfield who will speak on his platform for the District 1 Kentucky Supreme Court seat. Those interested are invited to attend.
Fall Fanfare to be at MSU
The Murray State University Department of Music will present its 13th annual Fall Fanfare at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with admission charged. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Murray Art Guild. The hostesses are Barbara Blalock, Lynda Cooper and Rita Cummings.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
ALS fundraiser to be held
The ALS fundraiser, Tap Out ALS, will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Brightside Room at Tap 216 at 216 North 15th Street. A rebate will be available from 4 p.m. until closing. There will be a wine tasting and a silent auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia - Murray State, New York Mets, Cincinnati reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Nashville Predators, University of Kentucky and more. The public is invited to attend.
Movies on the Square to be Saturday
Movies on the Square will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Murray. “Back to the Future,” will play on the big screen. Children’s games are available before the show begins.
Breast Cancer group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mr. B’s restaurant. For more information, call Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Rebate night for ALS to be held
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 4 p.m. until closing Monday, Sept. 23, at Los Portales.
