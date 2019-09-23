ALS fundraiser to be held
The ALS fundraiser, Tap Out ALS, will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Brightside Room at Tap 216 at 216 North 15th Street. A rebate will be available from 4 p.m. until closing. There will be a wine tasting and a silent auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia - Murray State, New York Mets, Cincinnati reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Nashville Predators, University of Kentucky and more. The public is invited to attend.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Breast Cancer group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mr. B’s restaurant. For more information, call Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wellness Center Classroom. The program will be presented by Bill Call, Calloway County Management director. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Rebate night for ALS to be held
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 4 p.m. until closing Monday, Sept. 13, at Los Portales.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
MAG Proofs exhibit open
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the return of its annual, juried photography exhibit, Proofs, at Murray State University’s Wrather West Kentucky Museum. The exhibit is open through Oct. 26 and may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proofs features the work of 17 regional artists, from youth to professionals. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with awards presented at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
