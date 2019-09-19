Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
A Day As A Racer to be held Sunday
A Day As A Racer will be Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Roy Stewart Stadium. This event is where Murray State University student athletes host an exclusive event for the local Special Olympic athletes.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
MWC Alpha Dept. will meet Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Getting Acquainted with Alpha Members,” and the Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction will be discussed, along with the Enduring Hope Campaign. Lunch will be provided.
Discussion to be held at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will host a presidential biography discussion featuring David McCullough’s “John Adams,” led by Dr. Duane Bolin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Visit the circulation desk to register and check out a copy of the book. For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
MES Board meets Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Fall Maintenance Day planned Saturday
The annual Fall Maintenance Day for the Cumberland-Mathney-Ferguson Spring Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes on The Trace. Those wishing to make donations should mail checks to Ethel Jackson, 1702 Keenland Dr., Murray, KY 42071. For more information, call 270-749-5434.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Calloway County Conservation Office. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
Empty Bowls Project to be held
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet Monday
The Concerned West Kentucky Taxpayers will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Pagliai’s. The speaker will be Ky. State Sen. Whitney Westerfield who will speak on his platform for the District 1 Kentucky Supreme Court seat. Those interested are invited to attend.
Fall Fanfare to be at MSU
The Murray State University Department of Music will present its 13th annual Fall Fanfare at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with admission charged. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Murray Art Guild. The hostesses are Barbara Blalock, Lynda Cooper and Rita Cummings.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
Knit Wits meet every Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
ALS fundraiser to be held
The ALS fundraiser, Tap Out ALS, will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Brightside Room at Tap 216 at 216 North 15th Street. A rebate will be available from 4 p.m. until closing. There will be a wine tasting and a silent auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia - Murray State, New York Mets, Cincinnati reds, Pittsburg Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Nashville Predators, University of Kentucky and more. The public is invited to attend.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous to meet Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
