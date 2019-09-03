Sierra Club to hold meeting
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, in Room 1119 of the Murray State University Biology Building. Chris Chapman attended a teach-the-teacher workshop hosted by Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth Organization and will address the group on his take-away from the workshop. Ken Wolf will review Bill McKibbon’s latest book, “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” The public is invited to attend.
Ladies’ Day planned for Sept. 7
The 40th annual Ladies’ Day at Glendale Road Church of Christ will be Saturday, Sept. 7, with the theme of “Precious Stones.” Presenters will be Donna Herndon, Marsha Harper and Kennette Jones. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m., the program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Kiwanis Club meets Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting two applications for trustee positions. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Need Line to host golf tournament
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333.
MHS Class of 1959 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the home of Rebecca Landolt. On Friday, Sept. 6, the class will meet at 6 p.m. at Murray Middle School to attend the Murray High School Homecoming football game. For more information, contact Jeanie Turner at 270-753-8463.
MSU Equine Center to host open house
An open house will be held at the Murray State University Equine Center and Rodeo Barn from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. Come and meet the horses, faculty and staff and view various competitive riding teams. There will be photo opportunities with Racer 1 at 3:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Reunion planned for CCHS Class of 1979
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will have two events to celebrate their 40th class reunion. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Mickey and Nancy Overbey will host the class at the lake at 3298 Dunbar Road in New Concord. Each individual should bring a chair and either a dessert or chips. In case of rain, the event will be at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex at 121 Artesian Drive. The reunion dinner is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual for both events. A class picture will be taken at 5:30 p.m. For more information or questions, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the clubhouse. A program, “Mushroom Annie,” will be presented by Annie Li. The hostesses are Annie Li, Debbie Bell and Pat Seiber.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
