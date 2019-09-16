CUBS meets Wednesday
The Calloway County Benevolent Services (CUBS) will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. The agenda will include an update on Murray State University with MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson, and information on the community response to the Briggs & Stratton closing. RSVP to aellis@mccunitedway.org by Monday, Sept. 16, if you plan on having the pizza lunch. For announcements, send those to michelle.hansen@calloway.kyschools.us by noon Tuesday, Sept. 17.
MWC to hold salad supper/meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a potluck salad supper and general meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Linda Fay Clark, author of “Coming Home to Wiswell,” will be the guest speaker. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
Chiari Walk to be held in Mayfield
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Senior Center to sponsor meal fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be available Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole and rockslide brownie for $6. Deadline to place orders is noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, and meals may be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To reserve a meal, call the center at 270-753-0929 or sign up on the website www.murrayseniorcenter.org.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737. This event is open to the public.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse. Kayla Marie Little, vocalist and composer, will be the guest. The hostesses are Martha Crafton, Oneida White, Kathy Stanfa, Diana Thomason and Martha Joiner.
ALS Rebate Day to be Monday
A rebate day for the Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Sirloin Stockade. Customers must have a coupon which may be printed at the Sirloin Stockade website.
Master Gardeners will meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardener Thursday Night Talk (TNT) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Eileen Duobinis-Gray will speak on “Living in Harmony with Nature.” This event is open to all those interested.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the MHS Conference Room. Those interested are invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o W.A. Erwin, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
MWC Theta Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse with a program on the Citizens Police Academy by Janice Rose and Patsy Chaney. The hostesses are Cindy Cossey and Ginny Harper.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
