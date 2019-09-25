Temple Hill to host fish fry
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 will host its Fall Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets are $8 per person or $15 for two. Proceeds will benefit the Murray and Calloway County school systems’ Christmas projects. The lodge is on KY 464 in the Almo/Shiloh community.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
ALS fundraiser to be held
The ALS fundraiser, Tap Out ALS, will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Brightside Room at Tap 216 at 216 North 15th Street. A rebate will be available from 4 p.m. until closing. There will be a wine tasting and a silent auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia - Murray State, New York Mets, Cincinnati reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Nashville Predators, University of Kentucky and more. The public is invited to attend.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
American Legion meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Sept. 26, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
MAG Proofs exhibit open
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the return of its annual, juried photography exhibit, Proofs, at Murray State University’s Wrather West Kentucky Museum. The exhibit is open through Oct. 26 and may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proofs features the work of 17 regional artists, from youth to professionals. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with awards presented at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Murray Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dumplin’s. Cyndi Cohoon will be the hostess with devotion by Nancy Haverstock and the program by Sheila Poston.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Compassionate Friends to meet
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Food pantry open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.