CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The public is invited to attend.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
crAFTER HOURS meets Thursday
crAFTER HOURS will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center. The project will be using watercolor to play and explore with patterns. Materials are provided. The cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
End of Life seminar will be held
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, Medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the clubhouse. Murray Jailer Ken Claud will present the program. The hostess is Dee Morgan.
Program on recycling to be presented
Ron Allbritten of the City of Murray will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Fellowship Hall of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He will speak about where and what to recycle in Murray. The public is invited to attend.
Outland Cemetery to meet Wednesday
The annual Outland Cemetery Day will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the cemetery. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be sent to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gatesborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Preschool stories/activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year-old children for reading readiness will be each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal are free and open to the public.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the library media center.
Blood donation opportunity
A Murray Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall at 1620 Main Street.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the clubhouse. Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk, will be the guest speaker. All members are to bring a sack lunch. The hostess is Louise Pool.
Democratic Party to hold grand opening
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host a grand opening of its headquarters from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Higgins House on the west side of the Calloway County Public Library on Main Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., speakers will address issues of local and regional importance - teacher and public employee pensions, Briggs & Stratton closure and the Calloway County Public Library expansion. Parking is available at the read of the library, as well as at Murray Middle School.
ALS Support Group will meet Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Dalton Conference Room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Dr. Edward Kararskis, neurology specialist in charge of the ALS Clinic in Lexington, will be the guest speaker. Plans will also be discussed for the ALS Walk in October. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the clubhouse. Diane Taylor will present a program on “Reporting.” The hostess is Susan Strong
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
