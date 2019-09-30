Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Monday
The American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County Reveal Party will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Heritage Hall on the campus of Murray State University. The 10 men who will take part in this campaign for the month of October will be revealed. Tickets are available at the door for $10 each and voting will take place for the man who is the “Crowd Favorite,” and who will receive $100 toward his campaign goal. The public is invited to see these men strut their “pink” on the pink carpet. Refreshments will be served.
CC Republican Headquarters open
The Calloway County Republican Party Headquarters is now located at 102 N. Fifth St. Yard signs, handouts and bumper stickers are available and the public is welcome to visit from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voter registration will be available and an opportunity to sign the second amendment petition.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
ALS Rebate Night to be Monday
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be at Culver’s on Monday, Sept. 30.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Alzheimer’s Rebate Day to be held
The Fight Against Alzheimer’s will hold a rebate day Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sirloin Stockade. A coupon must be presented for rebate credit and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.com and select rebate link on left sidebar.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on mustard, potatoes, onions, pickle relish, Kool-Aid, sugar, Jiffy mix, peanut butter, eggs, margarine, saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs, chicken and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The hostesses are Pat Miller, Kelly Mackey and Mary Shipley.
