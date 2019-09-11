Friends of CCPL to hold annual meeting
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the community room of the library. The featured speaker is Wayne Onkst, president of Friends of Kentucky Libraries. His presentation will focus on the activities of Friends groups across Kentucky. The public is invited to attend.
crAFTER HOURS meets Thursday
crAFTER HOURS will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center. The project will be using watercolor to play and explore with patterns. Materials are provided. The cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
End of Life seminar will be held
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, Medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
Blood donation opportunity
A Murray Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall at 1620 Main Street.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the clubhouse. Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk, will be the guest speaker. All members are to bring a sack lunch. The hostess is Louise Pool.
Democratic Party to hold grand opening
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host a grand opening of its headquarters from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Higgins House on the west side of the Calloway County Public Library on Main Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., speakers will address issues of local and regional importance - teacher and public employee pensions, Briggs & Stratton closure and the Calloway County Public Library expansion. Parking is available at the read of the library, as well as at Murray Middle School.
ALS Support Group will meet Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Dalton Conference Room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Dr. Edward Kararskis, neurology specialist in charge of the ALS Clinic in Lexington, will be the guest speaker. Plans will also be discussed for the ALS Walk in October. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Kirksey UMC to host breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the clubhouse. Diane Taylor will present a program on “Reporting.” The hostess is Susan Strong
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
ALS rebate night to be held
A rebate night for the Walk for ALS will be Friday, Sept. 13, at Don Sol Mexican restaurant.
MAG Art Center to host exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center will host an exhibit, “Androgynous Mothers and Social Discomforts,” by Murray State University student and the recipient of the “MAGpie Award,” Kora Carlson. An reception to meet the artist will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The exhibit may be viewed from Sept. 4 through Sept. 28.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
