WoodmenLife Kirksey/Hazel will meet
WoodmenLife Chapters Kirksey and Hazel will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. The lodges will provide homemade spaghetti sauce with spaghetti, bread and drinks, and members are asked to bring desserts. A representative from Need Line will speak about the Backpack Program and accept donations of non-perishable, microwavable or cold food for the program. No peanut products please. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
CC Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Members and visitors are invited to bring a family artifact or an article important to a historical event that occurred in Murray or Calloway County. All interested are welcome to attend any meetings. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
MAG to hold Saturday workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will begin Second Saturdays I and II Workshops in September through December. These are held on the second Saturday of each month where children will explore a variety of artistic mediums with a project to take home. Two classes will be held this fall. One is for children 7 to 10 and meets from 9-10:30 a.m. The second class is for children 11 and above and meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The price is $15 per class or $40 for all four months. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
crAFTER HOURS meets Thursday
crAFTER HOURS will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center. The project will be using watercolor to play and explore with patterns. Materials are provided. The cost is $25. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
End of Life seminar will be held
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the clubhouse. Murray Jailer Ken Claud will present the program. The hostess is Cathy Mathis.
Outland Cemetery to meet
The annual Outland Cemetery Day will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the cemetery. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be sent to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The public is invited to attend.
Celebrate Recovery will meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Good Life plans trip
The Good Life will travel to Wiliamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com or call 270-767-4252.
Dialysis support group to meet
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
