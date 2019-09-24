Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
ALS fundraiser to be held
The ALS fundraiser, Tap Out ALS, will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Brightside Room at Tap 216 at 216 North 15th Street. A rebate will be available from 4 p.m. until closing. There will be a wine tasting and a silent auction from 6-8 p.m. full of sports memorabilia - Murray State, New York Mets, Cincinnati reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Nashville Predators, University of Kentucky and more. The public is invited to attend.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
MAG Proofs exhibit open
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the return of its annual, juried photography exhibit, Proofs, at Murray State University’s Wrather West Kentucky Museum. The exhibit is open through Oct. 26 and may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proofs features the work of 17 regional artists, from youth to professionals. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with awards presented at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Murray Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dumplin’s. Cyndi Cohoon will be the hostess with devotion by Nancy Haverstock and the program by Sheila Poston.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Preschool activities held
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Compassionate Friends to meet
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Debbra and Sammy Smith, 117 Tree Top Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on mustard, potatoes, onions, pickle relish, Kool-Aid, sugar, Jiffy mix, peanut butter, eggs, margarine, saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs, chicken and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Food pantry open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
