Ice Cream Festival to be held
The Murray Ice Cream Festival will be Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, in downtown Murray. On Friday, The Murray Bank will host the annual “Scooper Bowl” competition for four local charities, the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, Neartown, Soup for the Soul and the Homeless Coalition. Tasting spoons may be purchased for $5 from 5-8 p.m. or until the ice cream is gone. Inflatables, bungee jumping and other children’s activities will be free until 8 p.m. A free outdoor movie, “Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse,” will be shown at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 7, a full schedule of events will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Top Gun Cruise-In, more inflatables, a water slide and children’s activities will be available with the purchase of a wristband for $10 per child. Free Kroger ice cream will be served from noon to 5 p.m. Artista Manning will perform at 1 p.m., followed by “I Scream Karaoke” competition at 1:30 pm. Early purchase of wristbands for $7 per child are available at Murray Main Street, 206 S. Fourth St.
Ladies’ Day planned for Sept. 7
The 40th annual Ladies’ Day at Glendale Road Church of Christ will be Saturday, Sept. 7, with the theme of “Precious Stones.” Presenters will be Donna Herndon, Marsha Harper and Kennette Jones. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m., the program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
MAG to hold Saturday workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will begin Second Saturdays I and II Workshops in September through December. These are held on the second Saturday of each month where children will explore a variety of artistic mediums with a project to take home. Two classes will be held this fall. One is for children 7 to 10 and meets from 9-10:30 a.m. The second class is for children 11 and above and meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The price is $15 per class or $40 for all four months. Call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or go online at www.murrayartguild.org to register.
MSU Equine Center to host open house
An open house will be at the Murray State University Equine Center and Rodeo Barn from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. Meet the horses, faculty and staff and view various competitive riding teams. There will be photo opportunities with Racer 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Reunion planned for CCHS Class of 1979
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will have two events to celebrate their 40th class reunion. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Mickey and Nancy Overbey will host the class at the lake at 3298 Dunbar Road in New Concord. Each individual should bring a chair and either a dessert or chips. In case of rain, the event will be at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex at 121 Artesian Drive. The reunion dinner is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual for both events. A class picture will be taken at 5:30 p.m. For more information or questions, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
MWC Sigma Dept. meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, with Murray Police Officer Brant Shutt speaking on the Citizens Academy. The hostesses are Debbie Bell and Pat Seiber.
End of Life seminar to be held
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
Antique Tractor Show planned Saturday
An Antique Tractor Show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Calloway County Fairgrounds with free admission (donations accepted). The day will include games, pedal tractors, obstacle course and live music. A Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 with kids 5 and under free. All proceeds will benefit the Calloway County High School Future Farmers of America Chapter.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
