Democratic Party to hold grand opening
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host a grand opening of its headquarters from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Higgins House on the west side of the Calloway County Public Library on Main Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., speakers will address issues of local and regional importance - teacher and public employee pensions, Briggs & Stratton closure and the Calloway County Public Library expansion. Parking is available at the read of the library, as well as at Murray Middle School.
Friends of CCPL to hold annual meeting
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the community room of the library. The featured speaker is Wayne Onkst, president of Friends of Kentucky Libraries. His presentation will focus on the activities of Friends groups across Kentucky. The public is invited to attend.
Blood donation opportunity
A Murray Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall at 1620 Main Street.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to hold build
KenLake Region’s first anniversary build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the parking lot near Captain D’s on 12th Street. Come and help celebrate the first year of getting kids off the floor by building more beds. Bring a gift of twin bedding to donate. Please RSVP by submitting the form at bit.ly/shpvolunteers.
Writers Support Group will meet
The Writers Support Group of Murray will meet Saturday, Sept. 14, at Brookdale of Murray. A meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Jean Lorrah, a Murray native and nationally known science fiction writer, will lead a discussion. Both experienced and beginners are welcome. For more information, contact Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken!@kyken.com.
Chiari Walk to be held in Mayfield
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Kirksey UMC to host breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
ALS rebate night to be held
A rebate night for the Walk for ALS will be Friday, Sept. 13, at Don Sol Mexican restaurant.
MAG Art Center to host exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center will host an exhibit, “Androgynous Mothers and Social Discomforts,” by Murray State University student and the recipient of the “MAGpie Award,” Kora Carlson. An reception to meet the artist will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The exhibit may be viewed from Sept. 4 through Sept. 28.
JPHS to meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 1613 Park Avenue in Paducah. The guest speaker will be local historian and educator Roy Hensel. All interested are invited to attend.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Cemetery seeks donation
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on mustard, potatoes, onions, pickle relish, Kool-Aid, sugar, Jiffy mix, peanut butter, eggs, margarine, saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs, chicken and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
