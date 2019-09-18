Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
A Day As A Racer to be held Sunday
A Day As A Racer will be Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Roy Stewart Stadium. This event is where Murray State University student athletes host an exclusive event for the local Special Olympic athletes.
Master Gardeners will meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardener Thursday Night Talk (TNT) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Eileen Duobinis-Gray will speak on “Living in Harmony with Nature.” This event is open to all those interested.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
MWC to hold salad supper/meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a potluck salad supper and general meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Linda Fay Clark, author of “Coming Home to Wiswell,” will be the guest speaker. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
Discussion to be held at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will host a presidential biography discussion featuring David McCullough’s “John Adams,” led by Dr. Duane Bolin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Visit the circulation desk to register and check out a copy of the book. For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Fall Maintenance Day planned Saturday
The annual Fall Maintenance Day for the Cumberland-Mathney-Ferguson Spring Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes on The Trace. Those wishing to make donations should mail checks to Ethel Jackson, 1702 Keenland Dr., Murray, KY 42071. For more information, call 270-749-5434.
MES SBDM Council will meet today
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the library. All interested are welcome to attend.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 1605 Tabard Dr., Murray, KY 42071.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.