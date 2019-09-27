CC Republican Headquarters open
The Calloway County Republican Party Headquarters is now located at 102 N. Fifth St. Yard signs, handouts and bumper stickers are available and the public is welcome to visit from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voter registration will be available and an opportunity to sign the second amendment petition.
Dog Splash in the Spray Park planned
Murray-Calloway County Central Park is sponsoring a “Dog Splash in the Spray Park,” Sunday, Sept. 29. Small dogs are from 1-2 p.m., large dogs from 3:20-4:20 p.m. and all dogs from 2:10-3:10 p.m., with a donation of $5 per dog. Must show proof of rabies vaccination. All proceeds will benefit the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park.
Temple Hill to host fish fry
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276 will host its Fall Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets are $8 per person or $15 for two. Proceeds will benefit the Murray and Calloway County school systems’ Christmas projects. The lodge is on KY 464 in the Almo/Shiloh community.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
CCPL Board seeks applicants
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library are seeking applications for an open position on the board for an expired term ending Aug. 15, 2023. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 720 Main Street, Murray, Ky 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
ALS Rebate Night to be Monday
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be at Culver’s on Monday, Sept. 30.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Butterfly Ministries office open downtown
Butterfly Ministries is now located at 300 Maple St., Suite 3, in downtown Murray. Butterfly Ministries is a ministry helping women through emotional healing and going forth with their life and work in conjunction with other agencies in Calloway County to meet the needs of their clients. The office is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and by appointment. For more information, call Vickie at 270-978-4993.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Johnny Williams, 9263 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
FBC Library open to public
The First Baptist Church Library offers Bible studies that may be checked out long-term for Sunday school classes, small group studies or personal use. Selections include studies by Kyle Idleman, David Platt, Sheila Walsh, Chip Ingram, Beth Moore and others. New Christian books and media are added on a daily basis. Library cards are free and not based on church affiliation. The FBC Library is at 302 S. Fourth St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and before and after church services on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information, call 270-753-1282.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
