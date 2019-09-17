MWC to hold salad supper/meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a potluck salad supper and general meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Linda Fay Clark, author of “Coming Home to Wiswell,” will be the guest speaker. All members are urged to attend and bring a salad.
CUBS meets Wednesday
The Calloway County Benevolent Services (CUBS) will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. The agenda will include an update on Murray State University with MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson, and information on the community response to the Briggs & Stratton closing. RSVP to aellis@mccunitedway.org by Monday, Sept. 16, if you plan on having the pizza lunch. For announcements, send those to michelle.hansen@calloway.kyschools.us by noon Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Chiari Walk to be held in Mayfield
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Senior Center to sponsor meal fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be available Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole and rockslide brownie for $6. Deadline to place orders is noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, and meals may be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To reserve a meal, call the center at 270-753-0929 or sign up on the website www.murrayseniorcenter.org.
Master Gardeners will meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardener Thursday Night Talk (TNT) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. Eileen Duobinis-Gray will speak on “Living in Harmony with Nature.” This event is open to all those interested.
CC Democratic Headquarters now open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 712 Main St. (Higgins House) will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 270-752-1208.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the MHS Conference Room. Those interested are invited to attend.
Discussion to be held at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will host a presidential biography discussion featuring David McCullough’s “John Adams,” led by Dr. Duane Bolin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Visit the circulation desk to register and check out a copy of the book. For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
