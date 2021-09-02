CCPL to close for holiday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
MWC Kappa Dept. will meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the clubhouse. Dues will be collected.
CASA seeking volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming training session that begins in September. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once volunteers have completed 30 hours of training, they are assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safety and timely placement, as well as provide a voice for these children in the courtroom. Cases continue to increase and there is a wait list of children who are needing their case to be assigned to a volunteer. Please visit the website at www.casabythelakes.org, or call 270-761-0164.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, 8 oz. shelf stable milk, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Veterans assistance offered
Larissa Roach, Veterans Benefit field representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic is available to assist in filing claims with appointments by telephone only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
