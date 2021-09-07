MCC Senior Citizens’ Juliets plan trip
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens’ Juliets will leave at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 for the Poca Terra Winery and Ralph’s Bar and Grill for lunch. A suggested donation for the trip is $5. Reservations must be made at the center at the kiosk in the lobby. To be added to a wait list for a trip, call Cheryl or Dacia at 270-753-0929.
MWC Kappa Dept. will meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the clubhouse. Dues will be collected.
CASA seeking volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming training session that begins in September. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once volunteers have completed 30 hours of training, they are assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safety and timely placement, as well as provide a voice for these children in the courtroom. Cases continue to increase and there is a wait list of children who are needing their case to be assigned to a volunteer. Please visit the website at www.casabythelakes.org, or call 270-761-0164.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Mike Hopkins of Fox Ridge Computers. The hostess is Dee Morgan.
Veterans assistance offered
Larissa Roach, Veterans Benefit field representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic, is available to assist in filing claims with appointments by telephone only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656.
MHS Class of 1971 Reunion canceled
The Murray High School Class of 1971 Reunion has been canceled due to COVID-19. For questions or more information, contact Ruth Titsworth Johnson on the class Facebook page.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the CCHS Media Center.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the clubhouse. The hostess is Marie Roy.
Meals on Wheels Fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is having a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The menu is meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and rockslide brownie for $7. The meal can be picked up at the center from 4-6 p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit the Meals on Wheels program. Call 270-753-0929 to reserve a meal.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line to offer food drive-thru
Need Line will offer a special food drive-thru for the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. This is for Murray and Calloway County residents and must bring proof of residency. Please follow signs that mark the entry to the giveaway off of Arcadia, across from the park. No other programs will be provided this day at Need Line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.