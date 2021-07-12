CCFP Board to meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Sewing class offered
A one day sewing class, sponsored by the Purchase Area Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, or Thursday, July 22, at the Murray Extension Office, 93 Extension Way. The class is open to the eight-county area and limited to 20 participants. There is a $10 charge for the class which includes all items needed for the project, a quilted table runner. Registration is needed and may be done by calling the Calloway County Extension Office at 270-753-1452.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh vegetables and milk. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and shampoo. New fans are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. The public is invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Murray Star Chapter to meet Tuesday
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, July 13. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
