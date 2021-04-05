Make A Difference Day to be April 10
The 126th Bill Wells Make A Difference Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10 at the Briggs & Stratton Parking Lot. Enter on Main Street and exit on Walnut or Olive. Collected will be hazardous waste collection (motor oil and water-based pain not accepted), cardboard, electronic waste, clothes, shoes, books, aluminum cans, flags for retirement, batteries, old medication, metal cans, Ipods and MP3 players, eyeglasses and tires. Inkjet cartridges and cell phones will not be accepted.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
CCFPD to hold monthly meeting
The Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, via Zoom.
Blood donation opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities offered by the Red Cross will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Murray State University, 1403 Olive St.; Friday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowe’s; Monday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CFSB North; and Tuesday, April 13, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. At each location, temperature checks will be conducted, and social distancing and face coverings will be practiced. All blood types are needed, but especially type O. You can schedule a donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelets and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
MAG to present Saturday Workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will hold its Second Saturday Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, for kids ages 7 to 12, taught by Debi Danielson. Students will be using large pieces of cardboard and paints to create BIG birds and insects. The class is limited to six participants. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
MAG to host virtual MAG Makers
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its upcoming virtual MAG Makers, held on the second Thursday of the month, April 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. for teens and adults. The April project will be embroidered pennant garlands taught by Debi and Rosemary. No experience is necessary. The workshop will be held virtually via Zoom, with materials kit to be picked up the week of class. For more information, call the MAG at 27-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Republican Party to meet April 12
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be leadership from the Republican Party via Zoom, Chairman Mac Brown, Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen and Director of Local Development Hunter Whitaker. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
KUMC to open food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church is opening a new food pantry. It will be a drive-thru only until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and open the second Saturday of each month starting Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
MCC Ladies Golf to host Tee-Off Coffee
The Ladies Golf Association of the Murray Country Club will host the 2021 Tee-Off Coffee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the clubhouse. All lady golfers of the club are invited to attend. Hostess will be Val Heath and Cheryl Pittman. The season schedule includes regular golf for 18 hole and 9 hole golfers, organized scrambles, allowing all players regardless of skill level, to play together, and other special events. Working members will have the opportunity to participate in the Ringer Board and Birdie Tree competitions. If interested in more information, contact Judy Tidwell at 270-293-5475 or Deb Bergman at 636-795-9800. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for this and other golfing events.
TOPS to meet Tuesdays
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) will meet each Tuesday at Hope Harbour Church. The weigh-in is at 8 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 am. For more information, call 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
The American Legion Post 73 is helping veterans with filing claims with the Veterans Administration. Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells will be available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be first come-first served. For more information, call the message board at the post at 270-761-8728 and someone will reply promptly.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet in person at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the CCHS Media Center.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
