MCC Senior Citizens meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser Wednesday, June 15. The menu is grilled pork, loaded baked potato salad, baked beans, Sister Schubert roll and mixed berry shortcake for $7. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, June 14, and pick-up is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. Call the center at 270-753-0929.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
CC Master Gardeners will meet
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will begin their 2022 Thursday Night Talk Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. A presentation by Chris Chapman will be on climate change and how it affects us and what can be done to make a better future. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
CC Republican Party will meet
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, June 13, at Pagliai’s. Discussions will be held about the Fourth of July Parade, the upcoming election and the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
SO Golf sign-ups to be held
Sign-ups for Special Olympics Golf will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Competition is available for beginning and advanced golfers. Volunteers and Unified Partners are needed. Participation is free and loaner golf clubs are available. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Sew-A-Thon planned
The annual Sew-A-Thon at Murray First United Methodist Church will be June 20-24. Needed are flannel, bias tape, terry cloth, back facing and cotton fabric. Volunteers are welcome to join for fun, food and fellowship. For more information, email krazykat5821@yahoo.com.
CC Genealogical Society to meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Those attending are invited to bring a family artifact or relic of any type and explain to the group its history and significance. The public is invited to attend, and masks are recommended. For questions, call 601-842-4036 or email rgpatterson13@gmail.com.
Safe Sitter course to be offered at MCCH
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering a Safe Sitter course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, July 9, for young sitters 12 and up, or any individual providing private childcare. The courses will be in the Dalton Conference Room, first floor of North Tower. The two classes are independent and only one session is required for certification. The cost is $20 to be paid upon arrival. Pre-registration is required online at mccems.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form. For more information, call the hospital at 270-762-1382 or to learn more about the Safe Sitter organization, visit safesitter.org or call 317-596-5001.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, June 14. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Quilt Lovers of Murray meets Thursday
Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The program will feature the quilts and quilting experiences of members Theresa Schroader. In addition, the quilts made for this year’s fabric challenge will be displayed and distributed to local charities. Visitors are welcome.
Fish Fry to be held Saturday
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road is sponsoring a Father’s Day Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the church. There will be food and games and is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.