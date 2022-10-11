FBC to host women’s conference

First Baptist Church Women are hosting a conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at FBC Family Life Center. Tyra Lokey-Robinson, founder of Sign-Art Ministries, will be the featured speaker. The cost for the conference and lunch is $10. Registration is required and may be completed at fbcmurray.org/events.