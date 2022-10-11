FBC to host women’s conference
First Baptist Church Women are hosting a conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at FBC Family Life Center. Tyra Lokey-Robinson, founder of Sign-Art Ministries, will be the featured speaker. The cost for the conference and lunch is $10. Registration is required and may be completed at fbcmurray.org/events.
CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
MWC to host candidate forum
The Murray Woman’s Club will sponsor a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Candidates speaking are those running for both county and city offices. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. The forum is presented free.
Empty Bowls event is Oct. 14
Need Line’s Empty Bowls is Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-7:30 p.m. on the Playhouse in the Park Deck. Tickets are $20 a person. Homemade soups, breads donated by local restaurants, desserts and drinks will be served. Each participant can select their handmade bowl with each purchased meal. The Murray Art Guild has held workshops throughout the year to make the bowls and then they are painted and fired in preparation for the Empty Bowls project. This fundraiser is to raise awareness of food insecurity in Murray and Calloway County and is sponsored by Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and Murray City Parks.
MWC Home Department meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the clubhouse for Bake-Less Bake Sale. The hostess is Joyce Morrison.
CC Democratic Party to hold fish fry
The Calloway County Democratic Party is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at The Grove on North 16th Street. Fish with all the trimmings, dessert and drink will be served for $20. Entertainment will be provided by Ryan Gilchrist. Tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/fish_fry_22. All proceeds will benefit local Democratic candidates. For more information or to purchase tickets by cash or check, contact Vonnie Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
MAG hosts opening reception
The MAG Community Art Center announces the opening reception of the 34th Annual Visual Evidence Exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Waterfield Library Gallery on the campus of Murray State University. This juried exhibit features work from many regional artists in a variety of mediums. The exhibit will be up from Oct. 10-30, and may be viewed during normal library hours of 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. until midnight Sunday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Nutrition classes to be presented
The Nutrition Education Program will have nutrition lessons, “Healthy Choice for Every Body,” at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 28, and Dec. 5 and 12, at the Calloway County Extension Service Meeting Hall. After completion of all sessions, participants will earn a bag with several kitchen tools to help you prepare food at home. There is no cost for the lessons. Register by calling 270-753-1452.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the CCHS Library.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. Hilda Bennett will present a program on makeup and skin care. The hostess if Jane Steely.
WKRECC to hold Member Day
As part of National Co-op Month, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will host a Member Appreciation Day for its Calloway County members from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the large pavilion at Chestnut Park. Co-op employees will serve barbecue sandwiches with chips, cookies and drinks. There will be door prizes and giveaways. The event will be held rain or shine.
MWC Zeta Department plans meeting
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Blossom Shop on flower arranging. The hostesses are Cathy Mathis and Shirley Uzzle.
Blood donation opportunity
First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the church gym. For more information, call Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse. Discussion on board member transitions and the 2023 Show Season will be held. All interested are welcome to attend.
CC Homemakers to hold bazaar
The Calloway County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring a bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 93 Extension Way. Crafting vendors will be selling original, handmade jewelry, small designer denim purses, large custom denim tote bags and artist Eve Adams will be doing pencil portraits.
CC Democratic Headquarters open
The Calloway County Democratic Headquarters at 400 Main STreet is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 7. Drop by and pick up candidate information and yard signs. For more information, contact Vonnie Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
