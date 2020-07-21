Dairy box to be given away July 24
A Dairy Box “Give-A-Way,” sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Prairie Farms Dairy, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, in the parking lot of Central Park off of Arcadia Drive. In the box will be two gallons of milk, two pints of chocolate milk, two pints of strawberry milk, one sour cream, one cream cheese, one cottage cheese and one French onion dip. The box is free, no questions asked, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Drive, walk or carpool to receive a box.
American Legion to meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, July 23, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting follows at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Hicks Cemetery meeting canceled
The Hicks Cemetery meeting scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled. Donations for upkeep may be sent to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
MISD registration open online
The Murray Independent School District announced the MISD 2020-21 registration form is available online with two participation options available, in-person learning or online learning. The link is www.murray.kyschools.us and click on the red banner that says “Returning to School Information for the 2020-21 School Year.” Registration forms should be submitted by Friday, July 24, through the link. Students will begin the fall semester Aug. 24.
Run/walk for Homeless Coalition planned
A run/walk fundraiser, “A Night on the Town,” to benefit the Homeless Coalition will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Chestnut Park Walking Trail, across from the park office. Register at the event with a $10 cash donation. Participants can complete their mile any time between 4-5 pm. Four laps around the trail is one mile. There is a limit of 50 participants with social distancing required. Coordinators are asking participants to donate a T-shirt instead of receiving one.
Bazzell Cemetery Reunion canceled
The Bazzell Cemetery Homecoming Reunion scheduled for July 25 has been canceled. Visitors are welcome to place flowers at the cemetery or leave donations. Representatives of the cemetery will be there from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Donations may also be mailed to Bazzell Cemetery Fund, c/o Willis Sanders, 8824 KY 121 North, Murray, KY 42071, or to 807 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. For those who would like to be involved in the meeting, call MHS at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
CCPL Board of Trustees seek applicants
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees seek applications for an open position on the board. Board members must reside in Calloway County. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Trustee’s primary roles are to hire and evaluate the library director; monitor and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the library; plan for the future of the library; set library policies; and advocate for the library. Applications may be found online at callowaycountylibrary.org/employment. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Applicants who have applied for a CCPL trustee position within the past 12 months and wish to be considered may contact CCPL Director Mignon Reed at 270-753-2288 or by email to mignon.reed@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms may be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071 or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org.
McGuire Cemetery meeting to be Aug. 8
The annual meeting of the McGuire Cemetery at Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County will be at 11 a.m..Saturday, Aug. 8. There will be a short service/business meeting, but no potluck meal this year. Face masks and social distancing are required. Those interested in bidding on the maintenance contract are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a donation, contact Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Drive, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-2546.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, peanut butter, soup, hot dogs, bread, spinach and macaroni and cheese. Fresh vegetables and fruits from the garden are also welcome. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo and deodorant. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
