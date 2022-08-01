Tiger Golf Scramble planned

A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.