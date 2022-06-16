Fish Fry to be held Saturday
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road is sponsoring a Father’s Day Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the church. There will be food and games and is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of Jiffy mix, mustard, soup, tomatoes, dry beans, catsup, mixed veggies, Span, spinach, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti. For the cooler, needed are hot dogs, hot dog buns, eggs and fresh produce. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-top tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sew-A-Thon planned
The annual Sew-A-Thon at Murray First United Methodist Church will be June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Needed are flannel, bias tape, terry cloth, back facing and cotton fabric. Volunteers are welcome to join for fun, food and fellowship. For more information, email krazykat5821@yahoo.com.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Magazine Club to meet
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Holly Bloodworth is the hostess. Beth Buchanan will provide the devotional and the program will be presented by Debbie Bell.
Safe Sitter course to be offered at MCCH
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering a Safe Sitter course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, July 9, for young sitters 12 and up, or any individual providing private childcare. The courses will be in the Dalton Conference Room, first floor of North Tower. The two classes are independent and only one session is required for certification. The cost is $20 to be paid upon arrival. Pre-registration is required online at mccems.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form. For more information, call the hospital at 270-762-1382 or to learn more about the Safe Sitter organization, visit safesitter.org or call 317-596-5001.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For information, call 270-873-3070.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Blood donation opportunity
A blood donation opportunity will be provided by the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
