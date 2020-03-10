Canine Good Citizen class offered
Space is available in the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Canine Good Citizen class which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. You will learn to work together on basic obedience skills. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Call 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net and register for the eight session course.
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Hazel WC to hold rebate day Tuesday
The Hazel Woman’s Club will hold a rebate day at Sirloin Stockade from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Coupons are available at sirloinstockademurray.com or from any club member. Coupons must be presented at the time of purchase.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Angelia Boyd of CASA By the Lakes. The hostesses are Susan Strong and Shirley Uzzle.
Music contest for students offered
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is hosting its annual music contest for middle school through high school students (6th-12th grades) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. This year’s event is for students of woodwinds, brass and percussion. There are monetary awards for first place winners. Contact Sandra Farthing for forms and information at sandra.farthing@icloud.com or call 270-556-1956. Entry forms must be emailed or mailed to 2365 Shoemaker Road, Hazel, KY 42049, no later than Tuesday, April 14.
Kindergarten readiness program offered
A free kindergarten readiness program designed with station-based play that is developmentally appropriate for kids to run and play with others will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is open for children 16 months to 5. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 270-753-1452.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Tiffany Stanger on “Stretching with Tiffany.” Cathy Mathis is the hostess.
MHS Alumni will meet Tuesday
The Murray High Alumni and Friends will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the MISD Board Room. Discussion will be held on the MHS Distinguished Alumni Banquet. All alumni are encouragd to attend.
CCHS Choir to hold cabaret
The Calloway County High School Choir will host its Spring Dessert Cabaret at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the high school cafeteria. The choir will perform and desserts and drinks will be served. A $5 contribution will be accepted at the door. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Home Dept. to meet Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the clubhouse. The program will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The hostess is Pat Harris.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Dalton Conference Room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Deana Savely, care service coordinator, will be the guest speaker. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 1605 Tabard Dr., Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal mix and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. In addition, new or gently-used blankets are needed. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
