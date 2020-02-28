Women’s Choir Festival to be at MSU
The 2020 Athena Women’s Choir Festival will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. This new festival is sponsored by the Murray State University Music Department and features five high school choirs along with the Murray State University Women’s Chorus. The concert is free and open to the public.
Seuss-A-Thon to be Monday
A Seuss-A-Thon in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. The event is free for children 2 to 10 accompanied by an adult, and will feature shared reading time, prizes, fun activities, games, make-and-take crafts, snacks, guest readers and a visit and pictures with Seuss characters. This event is sponsored by the Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center, the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center, the Laker Cove Family Resource Center and the Calloway County Public Library.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
T.O.P.S. to hold open house
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will host an open house from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Hope Harbour Church. Information will be available about the program. Door prizes will be given away, including one year of national dues. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Music friends will meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Parking available to benefit pool fund
Parking will be available for the Murray State University basketball games Saturday, Feb. 29, at Brandon World on KY 121 By-Pass. A charge of $5 will benefit the swimming pool fund at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Lincoln-Reagan Dinner planned
The First District Lincoln-Reagan Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Murray State University Curris Center Ballroom. Special guests will be the Honorable U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Honorable U.S. Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Tickets may be ordered online at www.eventbrite.com/Kentucky First District Lincoln/Reagan Dinner. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
CC Fire Protection Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 East Sycamore Street. The public is invited to attend.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MCC Park Board to hold meeting
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will have a special called meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Center for Accessible Living. A finance committee meeting will be at 3:30 p.m.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 3. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Mason Terry Boggess urges all masons to attend.
Tater Day Pageant planned
The 2020 Miss Tater Day Beauty Pageant will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the North Marshall Middle School Gymnasium. The contest is open to all single girls from 13-19 who live in Marshall County or adjoining counties. The entry fee is $50. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 27. For more information, contact Kelly Jones at 270-703-0551 or Jessica Phillips at 270-703-3086.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet Monday, March 2, at Pagliai’s. A book review of Peter Schweizer’s “Profiles in Corruption” will be held. For pizza, arrive at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all interested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.