Fish fry to be held Friday
St. Leo Catholic Church will host its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30-
6:30 p.m. March 3. Adult dinner is $12 and child’s dinner is $6. Only
cash or check is accepted.
Playhouse to hold auditions
Playhouse in the Park will hold “Assassins” auditions at 6 p.m.
Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7, with J. Michael Byrne as
director. Needed are eight males, six females, one young boy (8 to
12) and a small ensemble. Participants will need to prepare 26 bars
of a musical theatre song and will participate in a cold read from the
script.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11
a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MAG to present Side by Side workshop
The MAG Community Art Center and Arts for All Kentucky will
present its Side by Side workshop for students with disabilities. Partnering with a local arts educator, workshops will begin on April 18 at
the Murray Art Guild. Students will complete a collaborative work
with local arts, culminating in an exhibition this summer. This is a
free program, but registration is limited. For more information and to
register, visit murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at
6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the clubhouse. Nathan Carter of HOPE
Calloway will be the speaker.
Music Dept. of MWC to hold contest
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold a
middle and high school music contest for piano, voice and strings
students at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Contest rules include time limit restricted to three minutes;
memorization not required; contestants must be in grades 6-12 and
residents of Calloway County; and three copies of music are to be
provided for judges. Contestants will be judged on selection, technique, articulation, tone quality, expression and stage presence. A
registration form must be completed by April 5. For more information or to obtain a registration form, call Sandra Farthing at 270-
556-1956 or email kwfarthing@gmail.com or sandra.farthing@freseniusmedicalcare.com.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of
the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and
crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-
753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an
ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by
driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and
placing them in the cotton wagon.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30
p.m. Monday, March 6, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Youth center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped
snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from
2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be
mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or at the center by
putting donations in the locked mail box. For more information, call
the center at 270-753-8336.
MWC Garden Dept. will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet
at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the clubhouse. The program will be
“Members Sharing Successes, Failures and Plans for Next Season.”
Hostesses are Annie Li and Dee Morgan.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from
12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St.
The entrance is in the back of the church.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for
the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Deb Smith, 2280 State
Route 94E, Sedalia, KY 42079.
FBC Library open to the public
The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public from 9 a.m.
to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Adults will find a wide
variety of both fiction and non-fiction books, as well as Bible study
resource kits that are available for check-out. The library also has
books for teens and picture books for children, including some Accelerated Reader books. For more information, visit fbcmurray.org/
library.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of boxed saltine crackers, canned
spinach, canned mixed veggies, Spam, canned soup, canned tuna,
box of Tuna Helper, box of Complete Meal, canned fruit, flour, corn
meal, milk, hot dogs, eggs and lunch meat. Cleaning and hygiene
products needed include bar soap, toilet paper, children’s toothbrushes and size 4 and 5 diapers. Needed for the homeless food bags are
pop top cans of single serve packs of vegetables, Spam, chips, tuna,
crackers, peanut butter, shelf stable milk and cereal bars. Need Line
is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University
Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-
5100.
