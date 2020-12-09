CCMS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Calloway County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, via Microsoft Teams.
Need Line Christmas items needed
The following items are needed to make 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes by Dec. 10: 25 frozen turkeys, 24 hams, 989 cans of cake frosting, 875 cans of sweet potatoes, 75 cans of cranberry sauce, 801 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 609 cans English/sweet green peas and 55 cans of green beans.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Need Line Baskets available Dec. 19
Need Line Christmas Food Baskets will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium at Murray State University. Recipients must be a resident of Calloway County and be income eligible to apply. Those receiving baskets must have proof of residency and proof of income for all household members.
MAG to offer two December classes
The last two December workshops at the Murray Art Guild will be held via Zoom, with material kits to be picked up the week of class. MAG Makers for teens and adults will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at a cost of $20. Rosemary will lead the project to create large, painted burlap Christmas tree door hangers. Second Saturday, for kids 7-12, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at a cost of $20. Debi will lead acrylic pattern painting using the book, “Yakoi Kusama: From here to eternity,” by Sarah Suzuki. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, virtually. To join the link, call the CCHS at 270-762-7375 ext. 6314.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
MES to hold virtual kindergarten signup
Murray Elementary will hold future Tiger virtual presentations for pre-registration for kindergarten 2021-22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. or 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. MES administrators and teachers will be sharing their school with parents and ways to help your child prepare for kindergarten. Visit bit.ly/futuretigersignup to sign up for one of the sessions. To fill out the kindergarten questionnaire, visit bit.ly/meskindergartenquestionnaire. Stop by the school to pick up a future Tiger packet.
