Holiday Bazaar planned for Saturday

The Humane Society of Calloway County will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Weaks Community Center. Local businesses have generously donated dozens of gift certificates and the Humane Society will have T-shirts and hoodies for sale. Available also will be gift items, ready-made baskets for all occasions, succulent arrangements and houseplants. Proceeds from the bazaar helps support the many programs that assist animals in this community. To donate or volunteer, contact the Humane Society at 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net.