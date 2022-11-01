Holiday Bazaar planned for Saturday
The Humane Society of Calloway County will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Weaks Community Center. Local businesses have generously donated dozens of gift certificates and the Humane Society will have T-shirts and hoodies for sale. Available also will be gift items, ready-made baskets for all occasions, succulent arrangements and houseplants. Proceeds from the bazaar helps support the many programs that assist animals in this community. To donate or volunteer, contact the Humane Society at 270-759-1884 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net.
CC Bicentennial history book available
“Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years 1822-2022,” the history book celebrating the 200th anniversary of Calloway County, is now available. If you pre-ordered a book and paid for shipping, your book will be shipped to your home. All other pre-ordered books may be picked up from 1-4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. If you did not pre-order, but would like to purchase a book, you may do so during the same hours or during the Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 at Playhouse in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the book is $60 and a limited number is available. Bring cash or check.
KUMC to host Christmas Bazaar
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its Christmas Bazaar from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a cookie exchange, and homemade canned goods, cakes, baked goods and handmade craft items will be available for purchase.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the clubhouse. Chair Yoga will be presented by Raylene Gagle with a business meeting to follow.
CC Bicentennial Celebration planned
The Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will be Thursday, Nov. 3. The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Central Park Amphitheater. The Bicentennial Book Reveal and Signing will be at 11 a.m. at Playhouse in the Park with lunch presented by the Calloway County Tourism Commission. At 5 p.m., a Community Reception presented by Murray State University’s Town & Gown will be held in Lovett Auditorium. In case of rain, all events will be held at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. For more information, visit www.calloway2022.com.
Goshen UMC to host bazaar
The United Methodist Women of Goshen Church will host its 34th “Christmas in the Country Bazaar,” from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Family Fellowship Center. The church is at 4726 St. Rt. 121 N. in Stella. Proceeds from this event will be used to support nonprofit organizations in our community. Shoppers may also purchase country ham or sausage biscuits for breakfast.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Nov. 3
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dee Keezer, “Kringle Kraft: Blest Be The Ties That Bind.” The hostesses are Martha Crafton and Pat Miller.
Help need for holiday project
The Purchase District Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project - Silver Bells. Silver Bells provides gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. The program serves residents of long-term care facilities in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. For more information and to find out how you can participate in Silver Bells, or to adopt a Silver Bell, contact Stephanie Anderson at 270-251-6120 or email stephanie.anderson@purchaseadd.org.
Noel Market to be Saturday
The Christian Women’s Fellowship of First Christian Church will hold its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sweet Shop and Attic Treasures will be on the main level (second floor) of the Education Building, along with the Coffee Shop. A Holiday Craft Shop will be in the Fellowship Hall. Raffle tickets for an antique quilt and handmade stuffed stocking will be available for purchase.
Turkey Trot to be held Thanksgiving Day
The Murray Business Lions Club is holding its annual Turkey Trot. This year’s event will be professionally managed by Mid-South Race Timing and is open to all ages. The event will be Thursday, Nov. 24, with late registration beginning at 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park, past the Dog Park. The Lions Club share of proceeds will benefit HOPE Calloway. The link to register is https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K.
Tom Rushing Breakfast to be held
The Rotary Club of Murray is hosting its annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Murray Middle School. The breakfast is $8 and includes waffles, country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice. Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check, and to-go meals are available.
Dexter-Almo Water District will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
