MURRAY — The lone remaining defendant from a 2017 case in which four National Guard soldiers were accused of engaging in sexual assault of a female soldier made his latest court appearance on Tuesday.
Austin Dennis, 22, of Munfordville, was scheduled to stand trial in February but that was delayed because of COVID-19 protocols. Tuesday, he was in court for a status hearing ahead of his new trial date in October.
Dennis is charged with sodomy in the first degree for his alleged role in the June 2017 incident that occurred at a Murray hotel as the soldiers were awaiting departure for a weekend training exercise. Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Dennis is facing 10 to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
In October, the other three defendants all were sentenced after pleading guilty on their charges.
Anthony Tubolino, 29, of Auburn, received a 12-month jail sentence on two charges of sexual misconduct and unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree. Tyler Hart, 23, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to six months in jail on two counts of sexual misconduct and Jacob Ruth, 22, of Munfordville, received a four-month jail sentence for the same charges as Hart.
Judge James T. Jameson did impose 12-month sentences for both Hart and Ruth, but placed conditional discharge attachments, reducing Hart’s sentence by six months and Ruth’s by eight months.
Previously, Tubolino, Hart and Ruth had all been charged with sodomy, while Tubolino had also been charged with rape in the first degree.
Burkeen said Tuesday’s status hearing was scheduled in case a resolution to the case could be achieved. That was not the case, though, he said and the October trial date remains in place.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.