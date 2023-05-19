MURRAY – Murray State University has announced the establishment of the Dr. Joe Fuhrmann Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit undergraduate and graduate students in the department of history. Established through the generosity of Dr. Fuhrmann’s wife, artist Mary Fuhrmann, the renewable scholarship memorializes a former Murray State history professor who took a great interest in his students and always strove to help them achieve their goals.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Fuhrmann received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Emory University and his Ph.D. from Indiana University. He also spent a year at Moscow University. Before joining the faculty at Murray State, Dr. Fuhrmann began his career teaching history at the University of South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where he met his future wife, Mary. He specialized in Russian history and was considered a leading expert on Rasputin, having written two biographies. He also authored numerous other publications, including a translation of the letters of Nicholas and Alexandra. As part of his scholarly work, he made seven research trips to Russia and appeared frequently as a commentator on the History Channel and A&E. He belonged to the American Historical Association, the Authors’ Guild and the Southeast Russian History Association. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Murray. Dr. Fuhrmann was also a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having 15 years of sobriety.
Mrs. Fuhrmann remembers her late husband as a brilliant and gifted man who loved to read to his children and grandchildren. When he saw his first child, Maria, he said, “I want her to learn Greek and Latin!” A son, Christopher, followed, who did learn Greek and Latin. Christopher is an author with a doctorate from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His field is late Roman Empire early Christianity and Jewish studies. Maria is presently chief of staff under Mayor Jim Strickland in Memphis, Tennessee.
Mrs. Fuhrmann recalls that her husband loved dogs and rabbits, and he enjoyed good food, all kinds of music, Jeopardy and an after-dinner game of Scrabble.
“He had an unusual spiritual sense of the needs of others and would fast and pray for their wellbeing,” said Mrs. Mary Fuhrmann. “It is hoped that this scholarship will be of benefit to an intelligent needy student, preferably with an interest in Russian history, and that his legacy for others will humbly bring light and benefit amidst difficult times.”
The scholarship will assist deserving history students with tuition, room, board, fees, books and other related costs of attending Murray State University.
"The Department of History is grateful for the generosity of Mrs. Fuhrmann,” said Dr. Kathy Callahan, chair of the Department of History at Murray State. “Her donation will make a difference in the lives of our history majors."
Memorial contributions to the scholarship fund can be made by contacting the Murray State University Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
