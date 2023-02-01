MURRAY — Due to ongoing icy conditions, as well as the chance that more wintry weather could strike later tonight, The Ledger & Times will be printed earlier than usual.
That means that coverage of tonight's Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball showdown between Belmont and host Murray State will be available online tonight. The game cannot appear in tomorrow's paper as the game will not have been played yet by the time the paper is printed.
This is being done to ensure that The Ledger & Times' press crew, who would still be working well after the game has concluded, can return home under as safe of conditions as possible, as well as be home before this latest round of winter weather hits. The National Weather Service currently has Henry County, Tennessee, which borders Calloway County, in an ice storm warning and the NWS does say that the highest concentrations of frozen precipitation would be on or along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.
As for game coverage, a full story will be posted online to The Ledger & Times website, as well as The MLT Facebook page later tonight. A full story will also appear in Friday's edition as well.
