The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society met Tuesday to explore the New Concord Cemetery. Randy Patterson, president of the group, informed me that some of the oldest graves in Calloway County were in this cemetery and asked if I would be interested in joining them. Not knowing much about that part of the county and knowing some of the historical value the cemetery contained, I decided to join with the group so I could learn a little New Concord history and share with our readers.
Tuesday turned out to be a beautiful morning as I made my way to New Concord and to the cemetery. There was quite a few who turned out for this meeting, many having ancestors buried in the cemetery.
Before the trek to the cemetery, Randy shared there were probably close to 800 graves in the cemetery. Names of some of those buried include 26 Allbrittens; 21 Colemans; 13 Fergusons; 19 Hamlins; 15 Lovins; 32 McCuistons; 19 Montgomerys; 15 Rowletts; 6 Taylors; 9 Wilsons; 23 Winchesters; 3 Pattersons; 23 Smiths; 12 Meadors; and 63 Stubblefields.
Some of the history of those buried in the cemetery as shared by Randy Patterson during the tour:
*Peter Mackness Rowlett (1818-1896): He began the tobacco industry in Calloway County. Arrived in New Concord in the 1840s and began the manufacture of “Old Dominion” and “48” brands of tobacco. The bottom floor of his two-story tobacco factory in New Concord is still present on Buffalo Road. His son, Jefferson “Jeff” David Rowlett, moved the business to Murray in 1930 and it operated as J.D. Rowlett and Sons until it was sold out of the family in 1938. (Tom Rowlett, Dew Drop Rowlett’s husband, was Peter Rowlett’s grandson).
*Dr. Marquis “Mark” Pillow Wilson (1847-1915): He is the great-grandfather of Pat Seiber of Murray. His monument sits where his home once stood. He was the village doctor of New Concord and did not discriminate as to who he treated. A number of his journals survived and are with his family or at the Pogue Library at Murray State.
*Joseph Montgomery (1862-1960): He was 98 when he died. His first wife died in 1914. It was his request that at his death, the bell atop the New Concord High School building be tolled as it had been at the funeral of his wife in 1914. The bell had been taken off of a steamboat and had been put on top of the Union Church, at that time. The second floor of the church was the Masonic Hall. As the funeral procession made its way from the deceased’s house to the church and cemetery, the bell would toll. The bell was later moved to the school.
*Willington B. Winchester (1822-1903): The tallest gravemarker in the cemetery is that of Mr. Winchester. Family legends calls it the “Spite Monument” because one side in a family struggle spent a lot of money for the tall monument to spite the other. One side was to get the remainder of the money in the estate after a suitable monument was erected for the deceased. The other side spent most all the money in the estate on the monument so there was very little left to go to the other side. Many wonder how a monument of this size came to New Concord. It was shipped and delivered at one of the landings on the river.
*Viola Hamlin Eastwood (1867-1902), sons Charles (1889-1902); Hamlin (1899-1902); Guy (1895-1902): There are three small monuments in the back of the cemetery. Three young boys became ill in succession. Charles died on Oct. 7, Hamlin on Oct. 20 and Guy on Oct. 27. As reported in the “Murray Ledger & Times, Mrs. Viola Eastwood died at her home a few miles east of town. She is the fourth member of the family to die within a period of a few weeks, three children have passed away recently. Mr. Eastwood seems to have the same malady. The cause of the deaths seems to puzzle the physicians. The patients were seized with violent sickness of the stomach and continued to vomit until unconsciousness resulted, from which they never rallied.” Mrs. Eastwood’s tall, obelisk-shaped gravemarker and similar ones of her father, mother and stepmother have been terribly vandalized.
*Ella McCuiston Hamlin (1868-1871): She was the great-great-grandmother of Donnie Winchester of Murray and lived to be 103 years old. Randy shared that she was the only woman he knew in 1950 who had pierced ears.
*Robert C. Stubblefield (1794-1896): Early records show he was in New Concord in 1828. Five of his siblings came to live in Calloway County and three of them are buried in the cemetery. His monument is barely visible having been broken down through the years. He was probably one of the earliest settlers in New Concord.
*Emma Stubblefield Coleman (1853-1884): She was the granddaughter of Robert Stubblefield. Her parents died young and her family had wealth. Her siblings also died young and she only lived to be 31. She fell in love with Dr. Tillman Coleman. Because of her beauty and wealth, gossip began to take over and she heard what was being said. Her husband took all the money in the estate to buy her monument. It is a very elegant, costly monument with a very detailed, ornate female figure at the top of the monument. After her death, her husband moved to Marshall County and practiced medicine there until the turn of the century.
*James Carter Stubblefield Sr. (1835-1905): He was awarded the Confederate Cross of Honor. It used to be with the monument, but is no longer there.
*James Barnett (1783-1835): His is the oldest marked grave in the cemetery. He was an early industrialist in North Carolina. He didn’t live long after he arrived in New Concord, but was a very significant person in North Carolina. His wife Rebecca is buried next to him.
*Charles Rudolph Housden (1915-1945): A World War II veteran and Calloway County migrant to Michigan, he was the subject of numerous tabloid stories after his wife murdered him, dismembered his body and was en route to Calloway County to deliver him to his mother. Housden drove a bus and it was said he had a girlfriend in every town where he stopped. His wife found out about his affairs and killed him. On the way to Calloway County to deliver his body in a bag to his mother, she had car trouble and there was no available part to repair the car. She would not leave the car and after some time, an odor began to be emitted from the car and the police were called and discovered what had happened. His body parts are buried in the cemetery. His wife served 22 years in prison.
*Cyrus Owen (1809-1872): By the 1840 census, he was a New Concord merchant who married the older daughter of Richard Stubblefield, Dianna, who bore him four children before she died at the age of 30. He married a second time and became the father of seven additional children and two stepchildren. He was a two-time Postmaster of the village and a Mason. By the time of his death, he had accumulated wealth. His gravemarker is the second tallest in the cemetery. One of his descendants is the Ed Owen-Gladys Scott family in Murray, among whose enterprises was Scott Drugs. She also donated the limestone that was used to build the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. In many TVA records, quite a lot of acreage in Calloway County belonged to Gladys Owen Scott of Calloway County.
*W. Ed Brown (1854-1891), John T. Meador (1853-1891): Brothers-in-law who drowned, along with three other residents, on July 18, 1891, when they were seining in the Tennessee River and came to a strong undercurrent where the surface water looked to be calm. The men who perished became entangled in the seine and could not get out. The “Benton Tribune said...Ed Brown rose to the top of the water twice and told his friends ‘good bye.’”
At the top of his gravemarker in a rosette are the words “Good Bye.” His daughter Sally was born after her father drowned.
*Myrtis Perry (1870-1953): The wife of A.H. Perry. She was a longtime school teacher. Mr. Perry was terrorized and called out of his house and whipped by the Nightriders during the Black Patch Tobacco Wars. He was told he had to join them immediately and he refused. During the scuffle where he was beaten quite badly, he managed to remove the mask of one of his attackers and it turned out to be a young married man who was living in the house with he and his wife. He said his health was ruined and left the county for Oregon where he is buried. She is buried here by herself.
*Peter S. Hamlin (1808-1891) and Virginia A. Michaux (1812-1889): Around 1838, Peter Hamlin and his wife came to Calloway County from North Caroline and during the next year built a Federal-style home on their 640 acres which they named “Seclusaval.” The bricks used to build the house were molded on the place. The house stands today on KY 280 and is one of the very few antebellum structures that survived in Calloway County.
*John “Jacky” Stubblefield (1800-1834): Said to be the first person buried in New Concord Cemetery, but his grave is unmarked.
*Noma Grace Fain Stubblefield (1883-1988): The oldest-lived person buried in the cemetery, Noma was a teacher on the west side of the county.
According to Patterson, New Concord received a type of grant from where public lands had been sold and the money resulted from the sale of those public lands and were granted to New Concord and Murray for the purpose of building a seminary in each place. Not a Bible-related school - this was just a 19th century term for a school that perhaps went beyond the grades. Many teachers are buried in the New Concord Cemetery and that probably had something to do with the early emphasis on education. This happened in the 1840s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.