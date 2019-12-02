MURRAY – With rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast, it appeared that Saturday’s opening of the 2019 Murray Bank Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show in Murray would be headed for a slow start.
It did rain most of the day, with some lightning and thunder seen and heard at times. However, when it came time for the lights to be activated, Murray managed to slip into a window of dry weather, meaning a steady stream of vehicles supplying a solid amount of food items and cash donations for worthy causes.
It also meant that some of the visitors could take advantage of the dry conditions for some fun, outside of their vehicles. That was the case for 8-year-old Khailyn Sullivan of Kirksey, who accompanied her father, Kyle, to the illuminated unicorn display near the front entrance of Central Park so he could take her photograph with his smartphone.
“We ate at (a nearby restaurant) and immediately saw the lights and I knew as soon as we saw them that we were going to be coming through here,” Kyle said, giving his assessment of the show. “This has grown over the years and it looks like they’ve added a lot more this year. It looks good.”
The show follows Gil Hopson Drive through most of its route through Central. It has been expanded in the past few years to include a stretch of Chestnut Park that runs along Chestnut Street between South Eighth and South 10th streets.
Consisting of about 500 displays, the show has grown into one of the top Christmas lights shows in western Kentucky, attracting visitors from not just the Murray area, but also Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri. It is the creation of Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm, who said he begins planning for the show as early as July annually.
The actual construction of the setup begins on Nov. 1, after displays with Halloween themes are removed, and continues right up to the opening moments. Wilhelm said his biggest thrill is seeing the reactions of the visitors, and he probably would have been pleased with the report from Murray’s Robert Miller after he and his family saw the show about an hour after it opened Saturday night.
Miller said his son, 17-month-old Carter Mason, was having a ball.
“He was screaming the whole time. He’s loving it,” Miller said. “It was awesome. We’ve been waiting for it. It’s good for the kids. It’s good for charities and it’s good to be able to turn in some food for them.”
Wilhelm said he conducted a test on Thursday night to see how well the lights were working. Among the selected audience for that test were family members of Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates.
“There were about 10 of us and, except for my mom and brother, they had never seen it,” Yates said of the visit that came as part of his family’s Thanksgiving festivities. “Yeah, Thanksgiving was able to move west this year. We had people in from Muhlenberg County and Owensboro, so we were able to go out to the park and see how it looked. Now again, Mom and my brother were the only ones that had seen it before, and even they were blown away by it this time, and all of the others were too. They were just amazed.
“The thing that really stood out to me, though, was how they were all saying, ‘This takes so much time and work! How did they do this?’ I’d like to take credit for it, but I can’t. This is all because of Steve and his crew (Parks and Recreation employees LaTosha Shankle, Tonya Kendall and Sammy Cain).”
The show opens each day at about dusk (about 5 p.m.) and remains open to the public until the parks close at 10. Donations accepted include canned/non perishable food items that go to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line and Soup for the Soul, as well as monetary donations that go to Parks and Recreation. Yates said the majority of those donations help finance the show, which includes sending some displays to a business in Florida that services the pieces.
Those donations are received at the ranger station just inside the entrance to Central, where volunteers are waiting to greet visitors. Saturday night’s leadoff volunteer duty fell to Jerry and Sheila Smith. Jerry is a board member with the bank.
“It’s just fantastic,” Sheila said. “It feels great to be here. You’re seeing the people being so supportive and giving, plus you’re seeing all of the children getting excited to see all of the lights. It makes us glad that we came out here.”
“It’s special and we’re just glad to be able to help out,” Jerry said of having the chance to man the collection area with his wife. “This has been here several years and it’s done well. Lots of money and food comes in from this community and it helps people that are in need.”
