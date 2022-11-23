FRANKFORT — (KT) John Y. Brown Jr., a businessman and entrepreneur who served from 1979-1983 as the Democratic 55th governor of Kentucky, died on Monday at the age of 88, according to his family.
The Brown family released the following statement:
“Our dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, ‘I have never been so happy.’”
After learning of the news, Gov. Andy Beshear said, “I am sad to share that former Governor John Y. Brown Jr. passed away yesterday. Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place. Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said: “A businessman first and a politician second, Brown ran his administration much more like a business, appointing successful businesspeople to state posts instead of political appointments. By doing this he was able to reduce the state’s budget by more than 20 percent and brought commerce to the state during his tenure. He also brought diversity into state posts, naming a woman and an African American to his cabinet. His time in office was much to be admired. I pray his family and friends find peace during this difficult time.”
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said: “Elaine and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Many of us first learned of Governor Brown through his business leadership. As one of the chief investors to purchase Kentucky Fried Chicken from Harland Sanders in 1964, he took one of the Commonwealth’s signature businesses and made it a global household name. Later in life, he applied his private sector prowess to government, promising to run Kentucky with the same discipline and creativity that had made his various enterprises thrive. Our prayers are with Governor Brown’s four children and all others who knew and loved this legendary businessman and statesman.”
Brown sold his interest in KFC for a huge profit in 1971.During the 1970s, he also owned the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association, as well as two NBA teams, the Boston Celtics and Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers).
When he ran for governor in 1979, his motto was “Run the state like a business.”
His son, John Y. Brown III, also a Democrat, served two terms as Kentucky’s secretary of state, from 1996 to 2004.
Gov. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of his interment. The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol, although details have not yet been released.
Additional arrangements will be forthcoming.
