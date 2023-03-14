Froggy partners with multiple businesses to present Murray Summer Concert Series

MURRAY – Froggy 103.7 announced Monday it is partnering with multiple businesses and organizations to launch the Murray Summer Concert Series, with the first show scheduled for the first Saturday in May.
Froggy 103.7 General Manager Tammy Petty said she and Monty McCuiston had been talking for close to two years about starting a concert series, but plans had to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic died down. She said that one of the most exciting aspects of the series is that the station is bringing back FroggyFest to coincide with Freedom Fest and the weekend before Independence Day.
“We are excited to bring FroggyFest back home to Murray where it belongs and wanted to make the return something truly special,” Petty said. “We worked closely with the City of Murray, Calloway County Tourism and almost 20 local businesses to turn a single day event into a series of summer shows.”
While Petty and McCuiston said they had been making tentative plans for a couple of years, the series began seriously taking shape around August of last year.
“Last summer, were able to get the mayor on board and put together a work group to start discussing ideas,” said McCuiston, who is a member of the Murray City Council in addition being the owner of Max’s 641 Towing. “We started off trying to do a big concert, but ticket prices were going to have to be high and we didn’t really know how the community would respond. So instead, we came up with the idea to do the series all through the summer and have free admission. We may not have ‘big-time’ artists, but the artists that we do have are bright, upcoming young artists, and I would suggest that everybody check them out on YouTube to get to know them. They've all got some good singles out right now, and they're all touring with the big groups, so it's going to be a fun time.”
All performances will be outdoors, and Petty and McCuiston said they both hope the series will lead to even bigger events in the future.
“We’re just happy to teaming up with the city and other businesses and hope to provide a good summer for everybody,” Petty said.
Plans for the series were announced live on the air Monday morning. The series will include four concerts free of charge on four separate dates, as follows:
• Saturday, May 6 – Walker Montgomery, son of John Michael Montgomery, will perform outside the Big Apple Grill & Bar, supported by local band Soul Dog.
• Saturday, June 24 – “American Idol” runner-up Alex Miller will perform in the Bel-Air Shopping Center next to Hop Hound Brew Pub, supported by local artist Matt Boone.
• Saturday, July 1 – A headliner has not yet been announced for FroggyFest, but the concert will take place off the court square in downtown Murray and will feature Murray’s Olivia Faye, who competed on “American Idol” last year.
• Saturday, August 19 – Lewis Brice, brother of Lee Brice, will play on Tap 216’s outdoor stage, supported by local band Stronghold.
David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Pepsi Mid-America are the two main partners for the series. Other participating partners include Powersports of America, Hutson Inc., Woodcrafter’s Galleries Furniture, Max’s 641 Towing, Taylor Family Dental, Revolution Roofing and Renovations, the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, the Big Apple Grill & Bar, Hop Hound Brew Pub, Tap 216, the Murray Ledger & Times, Total Tech Solutions, Saputo, The Keg and Thornton Heating & Air.
Froggy 103.7 will provide more information on its website, Froggy103.com, and on air as new details become available, and readers should also watch the Murray Ledger & Times for updates throughout the summer.
