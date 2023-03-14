Froggy partners with multiple businesses to present Murray Summer Concert Series

HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

Froggy 103.7 staff members are seen with various sponsoring partners after announcing the Murray Summer Concert Series on Monday. Pictured, from left, are Murray Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis, “Jumpin’ Jack,” “Marty McFlies,” Murray University Town & Gown Coordinator Christian Barnes, series organizer and Max’s 641 Towing & Service owner Monty McCuiston, “Emmy Green,” Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson, Froggy 103.7 General Manager Tammy Petty, Calloway County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore and Froggy 103.7 Business Manager Amber Watson.