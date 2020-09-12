BENTON — It took just under seven minutes for the Lakers to take the lead over Marshall County on Friday night in the football season opener and by the end, the lead had swelled to 33-0.
The dominance put on display by the offensive line allowed the Lakers to run at will on their opening drive that lasted 12 plays and included just two pass attempts. With open running lanes, Kanyon Franklin was able to cruise in for a three-yard touchdown to cap the drive and give the Lakers a 6-0 lead.
That was all the Lakers needed on the night thanks to a tremendous defensive effort. Marshall County struggled to handle the edge rushers, Timarion Bledsoe and Nick Watters, and couldn’t crack the coverage of the secondary. In the end, the Marshals barely scraped together 118 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Lakers were moving the ball at will and, at times, didn’t have to move it far thanks to defensive plays that set them up in excellent field position.
The Lakers finished with 283 total yards of offense, including 223 yards on the ground, four offensive touchdowns and a special teams score on a failed punt attempt that was fumbled away and recovered in the end zone.
From top to bottom it was one of the most complete games Calloway County football has played in the last three years.
Franklin was stellar on the night with two rushing TDs and a passing TD from 17 yards out to Drew Hudgin, plus an interception on the defensive side of the ball. He wasn’t the only player to make an impact on both sides of the ball either. Bledsoe ran for 66 yards and a TD and added two sacks on defense. While Hudgin finished with one TD, three tackles and one interception.
With the win, the Lakers have already equaled their win total from last year and they look to be primed for a solid season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.