MINNEAPOLIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies had a chance to end their NBA Western Conference playoff series with Minnesota tonight in Game 6.
The host Timberwolves were not ready to surrender. Pumped full of energy by a raucous crowd at the Target Center, they managed to follow a familiar pattern, building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
However, what also was a pattern in this series was Memphis coming back to overcome the gritty T-Wolves when it mattered most. And it happened again tonight.
Memphis erased a 10-point deficit in the final 12 minutes by outscoring Minnesota, 40-22. This allowed the Grizzlies, with several key plays provided by Morant on a night he was not his usual spectacular self, to take the lead in the final three minutes and pull away to a 114-106 win to end the series, 4-2.
Morant did not have the huge game he had in Game 5 — 30 points, including 18 in the final quarter— but he was effective, ending with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
“It’s big time for us, man! Super excited,” said Morant in an on-court interview with ESPN after the game. “It was ugly but we battled through back and got the win.
‘Coach (Taylor Jenkins) preaches it day in and day out. We’ve got a lot of dogs on this team with a chip on their shoulder. We have a never-satisfied mindset and we know the game is not over until zeroes hit at the end of it. We continued to play together and battled back and we were able to come up with some big wins in this series.”
Minnesota, which was a major problem for the Grizzlies this entire series, built as much as a 13-point lead in the third quarter. The Grizzlies cut that deficit to only one point before the T-Wolves went on another surge to lead 84-74 as the fourth quarter arrived.
However, the Grizzlies stayed steady, not letting the T-Wolves get too far ahead, and they found themselves within striking range as the game entered its final five minutes. From there, Memphis, and especially Morant, took over.
Morant, in fact, did not score in the first nine minutes of the final quarter. Then, after Desmond Bane gave Memphis its first lead — 101-99 — since the first half with a 3-pointer, Morant scored on a spectacular, twisting layup off his own offensive rebound to increase the lead to 103-99 with 2:25 left.
However, the former Racer All-American saved his biggest play for about a minute later. After a Minnesota bomb cut the lead to one, Morant, with the shot clock running down, found teammate Tyus Jones with a pass at the top of the key and Jones, left wide open, buried the trey to give the Grizzlies a 103-99 lead with 1:09 left.
From there, Morant would hit four straight free throws to help salt the game away and seal Memphis’ first playoff series win in his short stay in the Bluff City. Bane and Dillon Brooks both had 23 points to lead Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18, Brandon Clarke, sensational the whole series on the boards, ended with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Jones ended with 10.
Memphis does not have a lot of time to relish this victory. On Sunday, they begin the second round against a Golden State team many believe is the favorite to win the NBA title this season with future Hall of Famer Steph Curry, standout guard Klay Thompson and veteran forward Draymond Green full of championship experience with three world titles under their belts.
Game 1 is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis and will be televised on ABC. Morant said he and his teammates would not be celebrating Friday’s win for long.
“Tonight,” he said, when asked how long that celebration would last. “Once we get out of the locker room, it’s out the window. We’ve got to lock in, so we’re just going to enjoy this moment together in the locker room but, after that, we’ve got to flip that page and get the game plan for Golden State.
