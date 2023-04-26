MURRAY - Elly Grogan, Murray High School sophomore, is among the 101 Kentucky sophomores chosen for the 2023 Class of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at West Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented high school students. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematical careers. Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.
“We are excited to welcome outstanding students from all across the Commonwealth to The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023,” said Director of The Gatton Academy Dr. Lynette Breedlove. “These students have not let the pandemic stop them from pursuing advanced educational opportunities in STEM fields.”
Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. In addition to these criteria, candidates were invited to interview with Western Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni. Students from 48 counties represent the Class of 2023. The Gatton Academy’s 14-year history includes students attending from 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
The goal of The Gatton Academy is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in Kentucky. The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation.
Grogan is the daughter of Amy Grogan and Rick Grogan.
