MURRAY — The major heat wave that began in earnest yesterday is now causing major changes in schedules for some very important high school soccer matches.
One of the casualties will be a highly-anticipated 2nd District doubleheader between old rivals Murray High and Marshall County that was to have been played today in Draffenville. Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield has told the Ledger & Times that the twinbill is being broken into one match tonight and the other tomorrow night.
The boys match is now being played tonight at 8 (originally set for about 7 or 7:30, following the girls match). The girls match, originally scheduled for 5:30 this afternoon at Colburn Stadium, is being pushed back to tomorrow night at 8.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Girls Tournament is also feeling the heat. Calloway County Head Coach Tim Stark says that his Lady Lakers’ match with host Union County in Morganfield is also being changed. The two-time defending champs will now face Union tomorrow night at 7:30. That match was originally set for kickoff at 5:30 this afternoon.
As of now, the Sectional 1 boys contest between Calloway, also two-time defending champ, and Trigg County will be played tonight at Webster County High School in Dixon. That match was set for 7:30 anyway.
The issue is the heat index, which the Kentucky High School Athletic Association requires to be at 104 degrees. With heat indices rising to as high as 110 to 120 this week, it is taking a very long time each day for that temperature to be achieved. Heat index measures how the air actually feels and is usually significantly higher than the actual air temperature.
For example, at 6 Monday evening, the heat index in Murray was still 110, with an air temperature of 97. The weather today is supposed to result in even more oppressive conditions than Monday. Matches cannot be played under those conditions. The KHSAA issued these guidelines several years ago after some Kentucky student-athletes died from heat-related illnesses.
