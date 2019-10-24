MURRAY — This afternoon, with at least two Briggs & Stratton workers in the audience, Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey announced that $2.6 in grant funding is gong to help employees of the Murray plant that will begin laying off workers tomorrow.
In a ceremony at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel, Ramsey announced that nearly $2 million in National Dislocated Worker Grant funding was being awarded to the West Kentucky Workforce Development Board to provide re-employment services to employees affected by the company's closure. That closure is set for sometime in fall 2020.
In addition, Ramsey said his cabinet was also contributing more than $648,000 for the cause as well, thus bringing the total to $2,642,992.
Ramsey spoke during the ceremony and, while looking at two workers in the audience, he told them, "We're here for you. I certainly am."
See a full story in tomorrow's Ledger & Times.
