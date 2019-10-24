Briggs workers get help

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey, second from left, stands with other officials, as well as Briggs & Stratton workers Kathy Mckendree, third from left, and Tracy Wiles, middle, as they display a check for more than $2.6 million that will go for reemployment services for displaced workers of the Murray plant. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — This afternoon, with at least two Briggs & Stratton workers in the audience, Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey announced that $2.6 in grant funding is gong to help employees of the Murray plant that will begin laying off workers tomorrow. 

In a ceremony at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel, Ramsey announced that nearly $2 million in National Dislocated Worker Grant funding was being awarded to the West Kentucky Workforce Development Board to provide re-employment services to employees affected by the company's closure. That closure is set for sometime in fall 2020. 

In addition, Ramsey said his cabinet was also contributing more than $648,000 for the cause as well, thus bringing the total to $2,642,992. 

Ramsey spoke during the ceremony and, while looking at two workers in the audience, he told them, "We're here for you. I certainly am." 

See a full story in tomorrow's Ledger & Times.

Tags

Recommended for you