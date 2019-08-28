NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Titans (1-2) complete their preseason schedule this week with a trip to face the Chicago Bears (1-2). Kickoff at Soldier Field (capacity 61,500) is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The contest with the Bears is the Titans’ fourth and final preseason contest before kicking off the regular season. They open against the Browns in Cleveland on Sept. 8.
THE BROADCAST
The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.
Within the Nashville television market, fans can livestream the WKRN broadcast on their mobile devices at the Titans app and the Titans mobile website (TitansOnline.com). Additionally, local fans can watch on desktop computers at TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
LAST WEEK AGAINST
THE STEELERS
The Titans have a quick turnaround this week after last week hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. They allowed a pair of first-half touchdown passes to the Steelers and ultimately fell by a final score of 18-6. The Titans’ lone scores came courtesy of two Ryan Succop field goals.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota played only two series against the Steelers, throwing just three passes. Backup signal caller Ryan Tannehill played the majority of the first half, and Logan Woodside led the offense for the entire second half.
The Titans’ defensive effort was highlighted by a pair of interceptions. Fourth-round rookie defensive back Amani Hooker notched his first takeaway of the preseason, as did second-year defensive back Mike Jordan.
MAKING THE TITANS
Less than 48 hours after their matchup with the Bears, the Titans must make significant roster reductions. Per NFL rules, the current 90-man roster must be trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 31. Players on reserve lists such as injured reserve and reserve/physically unable to perform do not count towards the 53-player limit.
After the final cutdown, a 10-player practice squad may be established as early as noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 1.
THE BEARS
The Bears are entering their second season under head coach Mike Nagy, who joined the club after spending five seasons (2013-17) with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, Nagy guided the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title. It marked Chicago’s first playoff appearance since 2010. Nagy was recognized with the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky earned his first Pro Bowl nomination last season after passing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns. The second-overall draft choice in 2017 is 15-11 as a starter over his first two seasons.
The Bears defense ranked third overall, first in defending the run and first in fewest points allowed in 2018. The unit fielded a trio of first-team AP All-Pros, all of whom return in 2019: outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller.
Last week, the Bears traveled to Indianapolis for a Saturday night showdown with the Colts. They picked up their first win of the preseason, winning 27-17. Chicago’s defense scored twice, including a 91-yard interception return by safety Deon Bush.
SERIES HISTORY
This week marks the 13th preseason meeting between the Titans and
Bears and the second in three years. The Bears won in Week 3 of the 2017
preseason at Nissan Stadium, but the Titans have a 7-5 advantage in the preseason series.
There also have been 12 all-time meetings in the regular season between the clubs. The series is tied 6-6, and the visiting team has won the last five meetings, dating back to 1998.
Most recently, the Titans traveled to Chicago for a Week 12 battle during the 2016 season and escaped with a 27-21 victory. After falling behind 7-0, they scored 27 unanswered points and withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Bears to clinch the win. Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 15 of 23 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards.
The last time the Bears visited Tennessee was on Nov. 4, 2012, when they cruised to a 51-20 victory over the Titans. Their point total remains the most ever scored by a visiting team at Nissan Stadium. In the win, quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Brandon Marshall connected for three touchdown passes.
Nov. 9, 2008 was the first time the Titans traveled to the Windy City for a regular season game since 1995, and it also marked the Titans’ first appearance at the renovated Soldier Field, which re-opened in 2003 after extensive remodeling. In the game, Titans quarterback Kerry Collins passed for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 21-14 victory. LenDale
White provided the game-winning, one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The two teams engaged in a memorable contest in Nashville on Nov. 14, 2004. Chicago prevailed in the game 19-17 when defensive end Adewale Ogunleye registered a safety in overtime. Titans tackle Fred Miller recovered a Billy Volek fumble but was tackled in the end zone, resulting at the time in one of two games in NFL history that ended with a safety.
Some of the other matchups in the series were not as hotly contested, in addition to the Bears’ convincing 2012 win. The first ever Bears-Oilers matchup, played Oct. 28, 1973 in Chicago, was won by the Bears 35-14.
In the following meeting on Nov. 6, 1977, the Bears were the unfortunate recipients of the second largest victory in Oilers/Titans history, a 47-0 final at the Astrodome.
