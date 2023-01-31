MURRAY — The icy weather has claimed several high school basketball games for tonight.
An anticipated boys contest at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court between host Murray High and Paducah Tilghman has fallen prey to the weather.
The same is true of a key 4th District boys/girls doubleheader at Jeffrey Gymnasium between visiting Christian Fellowship and Calloway County.
There is no word yet as to when the Calloway contests will be rescheduled. Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield has said that the Tilghman game will not be rescheduled.
