MURRAY — Hopkins County Central drove 73 yards to score a touchdown with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, then added the two-point conversion to defeat host Calloway County, 30-29, Friday night at Jack Rose Stadium.
Hop Central (5-2, 1-1 in Class 4A 1st District play) started the scoring as quarterback Adrian Stringer found receiver Logan Rodgers on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 9:15 left in the first quarter.The Lakers (3-4, 1-1) immediately responded as quarterback Kanyon Franklin hit receiver Drew Hudgin for a three-yard scoring toss and when running back Timarian Bledsoe leaped into the end zone on the two-point conversation, Calloway had an 8-7 lead with 4:57 left.
The Storm would regain the lead as the first quarter ended on a three-yard run by burly back Jordan Jackson, leaving the score 14-8. However, the Lakers again took the lead as Franklin's lob to the left the side was caught by receiver Price Aycock for 18 yards and a score with 10:57 left in the second stanza, giving the Lakers a 15-14 edge.
Calloway would extend that lead just before halftime as Franklin threw his third TD pass, this one a 15-yard strike to Trystan Wright, for a 23-14 lead.
The Storm cut into the lead when Stringer found Rodgers on a 55-yard bomb with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter, to pull within 23-22 after Stringer's two-point conversion run. The Lakers, though extended the lead as Franklin scored on a three-yard run with 6:31 left in the third, leaving the score at 29-22, after the extra-point kick was blocked.
Calloway had several chances to put the Storm in a bigger hole through the rest of the third and fourth quarters, including a 1st-and-goal chance at the Storm 3 late in the fourth. However, the Storm held, stopping a fourth-down play and setting the stage for the long drive that ended with Stringer's two-yard TD run with 6 seconds left. The Storm then went for the 2-point conversion and won it as Stringer threw to receiver Calil McNary, who made a sliding catch on a low throw.
