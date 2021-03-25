MURRAY — On a day where three new members of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees made their debuts, Wednesday marked the last meeting for another member.
Loretta Jobs bid farewell to the board after serving the past eight years. She chose not to seek a third term this year as she has experienced health issues, including an ailment she is currently facing that has affected her ability to speak.
So she had hospital CEO Jerry Penner speak for her through a statement she crafted.
“She said, ‘Thanks for all of my eight years. Thank you,’ Penner read as he and board Chairman Steve Owens presented the customary gift all outgoing trustees receive, a portrait of the South Tower of the hospital.
But the statement continued.
“I have one concern. When I receive my flu vaccine, (MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services) Jeff Eye will not be available to take me to the ER. Also, Jerry will not be able to hold my hand.’” Penner read before uttering, “If you want to come back, I’ll be happy to hold your hand!”
“This is her eighth year and she’s been a tremendous partner for us,” Penner said. “It has been great to have her here. She and (husband) Sid have been just wonderful to this facility and also to the Board of Trustees.”
Jobs was an appointee of then-City of Mayor Bill Wells in 2013. Filling her vacancy is new appointee Jane Bright, who was given that recommendation by current Mayor Bob Rogers. Bright was present Wednesday, as were the two new appointees of Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, Amy Futrell and Shawn Reynolds.
Futrell has actually been part of the board since March of last year when she filled the vacancy left by the departure of Trustee Lisa Shoemaker. Shoemaker was accepting the position of senior philanthropy officer at MCCH at the time, meaning she had to leave her position on the board before her second term had expired. She was three years into her second four-year term.
•••
While the hospital lost $83,000 in income from operations, it still managed to finish on the positive side overall for net income in the month of February, thanks to a strong investment month. That allowed MCCH to end $824,000 in the black, sending it to more than $6 million to the positive for the 2021 fiscal year.
MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford also reported that the hospital ended the month at 218 days cash on hand, which is more than 100 higher than this time a year ago. However, as he has reported every month since about June 2020, Bradford noted that the actual days cash total is probably closer to 146, once money from the federal CARES Act is put into the equation.
It is believed MCCH, which received more than $27 million from the CARES Act that helped it recover from a $4 million loss in April 2020. Penner said that is the worst financial month the hospital has experienced during his tenure as CEO.
•••
Wednesday began yielding the first results since MCCH took over scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Clinic at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. Eye has been involved in that effort and said, from what he has seen, things were running smoothly during the latest clinic that morning.
“It’s going well enough that I felt comfortable to return to the office,” Eye said of how he was at the CFSB Center much of the morning. “We’re using online scheduling and everything is running smoothly. We’ll definitely hit 1,100 (on Wednesday) and, pretty much, everyone is getting in within about five minutes.”
The hospital is part of a partnership that includes Murray State, the Calloway County Health Department and others who worked to bring the Regional Vaccination Site to Murray. However, Eye also took the time to discuss a new tool in helping residents in searching for the vaccine of their choice. Three are now available — Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna — and different locations are offering different versions.
Eye said a new website — vaccinefinder.org — can help.
“Let’s say you specifically want J&J or you want Moderna, you can find availability at pharmacies or at Kroger. The regional site is not included in that, though,” Eye said. “I’ve heard that Kentucky Dam Village (in Marshall County) is part of this and, the last I’ve heard, there are now 2,000 appointments available for anyone in the region. We were also notified here that we’ll get an increase in allocations over the next three weeks.”
Eye also said that, with the Kentucky Department of Public Health requiring that vaccination sites use 90% or greater of their supplies, he believes it is likely that patients 18 and older will begin having their opportunity to receive vaccines locally, particularly in the next three weeks.
