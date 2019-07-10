Scott trial date set

Attorney Doug Moore, left, listens to Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach Wednesday morning in Calloway Circuit Court in Murray. Moore is representing Shannon Scott, middle, who is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of two Murray women in February. Also shown is Cary Gray, an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Kaltenbach set Scott's trial for September of 2020.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — A Murray man accused of murder in the deaths of two women earlier this year will stand trial in September 2020. 

 In a status hearing this morning in Calloway Circuit Court, Judge Tim Kaltenbach, a McCracken Circuit judge who is presiding over the case as a special judge, set Scott’s trial for Sept. 8-25, 2020, in Calloway Circuit. 
 
Kaltenbach took over the case after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson recused himself, citing a conflict of interest. 
 
Scott, 51, is charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals in the second degree. He is accused of killing Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray, on or around Feb. 7. 
 
