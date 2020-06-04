MURRAY — Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach this morning has taken the trial date for a Murray man accused of murder off the docket.
In a hearing via video conference, Kaltenbach granted an motion for a continuance in the case from the defense in the case of Shannon Scott, who accused of causing the deaths of two women in February of 2019. Calloway Commonwealth’ Attorney Dennis Foust said the motion was made at the request of Scott’s attorney, Doug Moore of Paducah, out of a need for more time to prepare his case after having devoted a lot of his time in the past year to being part of the defense team for a high-profile case in Marshall County.
Foust also said there were issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaltenbach set a new hearing for June 30 in hopes of establishing a new trial date.
